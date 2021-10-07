BlackRock Inc. Has $298.80 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,160,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,741,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Hecla Mining worth $298,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

HL opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

