BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.84% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $300,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

