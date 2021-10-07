BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $12.74 on Thursday, hitting $850.29. 6,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $897.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $584.32 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

