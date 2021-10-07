BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $283,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

