BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,550 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.29% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $270,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $258.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

