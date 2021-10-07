BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,297 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.22% of Lindsay worth $292,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lindsay by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lindsay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindsay by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

NYSE:LNN opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.