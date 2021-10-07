BlackRock Inc. Sells 285,157 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,676,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.41% of Vector Group worth $292,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VGR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

