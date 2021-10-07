BlackRock Inc. Sells 335,868 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,868 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.66% of Koninklijke Philips worth $296,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

