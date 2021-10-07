BlackRock Inc. Sells 462,674 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 462,674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.84% of Washington Federal worth $298,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 301.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 162.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 36.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 698,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

