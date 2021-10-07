BlackRock Inc. Sells 53,460 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Morningstar worth $270,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,452 shares of company stock valued at $65,012,788. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $266.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.43 and its 200 day moving average is $251.58. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

