BlackRock Inc. Sells 544,584 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.33% of Urban Edge Properties worth $298,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

