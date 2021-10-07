BlackRock Inc. Sells 71,301 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335,703 shares of the software’s stock after selling 71,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.77% of Altair Engineering worth $299,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,783 shares of company stock worth $24,394,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

