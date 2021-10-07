BlackRock Inc. Sells 83,058 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.35% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $300,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $15,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $13,302,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Shares of PLAY opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

