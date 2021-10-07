BlackRock Inc. Sells 926,312 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $290,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

