BlackRock Inc. Sells 93,147 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.31% of LTC Properties worth $276,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 64.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

