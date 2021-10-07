Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,071. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 920,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,607. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

