BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

