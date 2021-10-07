BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 507,938 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $6,373,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

MQY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

