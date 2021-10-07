BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

