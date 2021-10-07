Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 25,731 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 139.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 175.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CERT stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.13.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $648,552.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,511,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

