Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,458 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Thryv worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $11,094,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Shares of THRY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $953.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

