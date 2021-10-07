Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 17,174 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 387,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 288,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 81,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.