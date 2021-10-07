Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 94.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

SWKS stock opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

