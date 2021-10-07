Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.17 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

