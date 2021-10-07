Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,721,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.71. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.