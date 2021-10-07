Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.20 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

