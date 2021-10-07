Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,000 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after buying an additional 169,157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

