Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,630 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

