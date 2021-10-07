Blair William & Co. IL Sells 30,945 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

