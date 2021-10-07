Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,354 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,464,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,902,000.

AMLP opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

