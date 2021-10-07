Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.30% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

