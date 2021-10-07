Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

