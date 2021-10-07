Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

