Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $89,458.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00050562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006661 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,089,505 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

