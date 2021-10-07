BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $13,894.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00231523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012359 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv's total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

