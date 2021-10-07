Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,207 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Bloom Energy worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 369,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 87.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

