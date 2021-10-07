Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $330.62

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.62 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.25). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 57,673 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of £274.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.62.

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

