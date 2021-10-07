Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $40.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $745.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $5,228,356. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

