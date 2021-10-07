Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Fouad Namouni Sells 3,241 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.51. 441,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

