BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.86 and last traded at C$36.78. Approximately 314,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 650,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.