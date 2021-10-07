BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading 0.8% Higher

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.91. 61,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 67,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.