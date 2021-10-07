BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Trading Down 4.1%

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.88. Approximately 1,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of C$467.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

BMTC Group Company Profile (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.