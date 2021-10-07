Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCC opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

