boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.24

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

