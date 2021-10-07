Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $33.75 on Thursday, hitting $2,481.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,834. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,281.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,293.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

