BOOM Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.24 million and $46,413.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00105165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011994 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

