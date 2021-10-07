Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Tops $132,819.66 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004121 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $132,819.66 and approximately $57,860.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.96 or 0.99833070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.06497016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

