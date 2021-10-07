Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.