BOSAGORA Hits Market Capitalization of $30.71 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $30.71 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

