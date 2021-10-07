Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 27.6% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $62.75 million and $4.10 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00352980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

